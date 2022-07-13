Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX opened at $28.57 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $931.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,152,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after buying an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 30,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.