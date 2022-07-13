Greenleaf Trust Acquires 140 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average is $159.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.