Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $307.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

