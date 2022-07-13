Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 94.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 94.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 767,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,602,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.