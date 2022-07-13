Greenleaf Trust Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.