Greenleaf Trust Has $695,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,016,375 shares of company stock valued at $902,404,406 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.