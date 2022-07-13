Greenleaf Trust Has $747,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Celanese were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Celanese by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Celanese by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Celanese by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of CE opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average of $147.05. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

