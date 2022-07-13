Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,261.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,315.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,453.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,924.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

