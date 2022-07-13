Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,139 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marriott International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $550,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.30.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.