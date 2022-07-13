Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,026.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.24.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

