Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after buying an additional 164,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,418,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,543,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VRSN stock opened at $174.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.15. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

