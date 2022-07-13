Greenleaf Trust Sells 273 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE BK opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

