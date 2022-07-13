Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.