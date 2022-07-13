Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.
NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.