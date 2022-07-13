HC Wainwright Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $283.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $298.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $161.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.09.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after purchasing an additional 187,123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

