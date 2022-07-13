HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 280.43% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.
GERN stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
