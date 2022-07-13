HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 280.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.