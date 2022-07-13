Head-To-Head Comparison: Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) versus Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development 15.92% 12.30% 8.44% Galp Energia, SGPS 0.06% 8.75% 2.68%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Centennial Resource Development and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 1 4 4 0 2.33 Galp Energia, SGPS 2 1 6 0 2.44

Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus price target of $9.55, indicating a potential upside of 72.60%. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 144.00%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Galp Energia, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 1.53 $138.18 million $0.59 9.37 Galp Energia, SGPS $18.48 billion 0.45 $4.73 million ($0.01) -499.99

Centennial Resource Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.1, indicating that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Industrial & Energy Management segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel, biofuel, and green hydrogen; and operates 1,480 service stations and 1,186 electric mobility charging points. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp – Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

