Head-To-Head Review: Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) & Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lixte Biotechnology N/A -369.68% -116.87% Takeda Pharmaceutical 8.44% 12.20% 5.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lixte Biotechnology and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$6.73 million ($0.49) -1.68 Takeda Pharmaceutical $31.79 billion 1.43 $2.05 billion $0.85 16.95

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Lixte Biotechnology. Lixte Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Lixte Biotechnology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures for the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases; and LB-200 series to treat chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher's disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a clinical trial research agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital Inc.; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group, as well as Netherlands Cancer Institute and Oncode Institute. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Pasadena, California.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Alofisel, Natpara, Adynovate/Adynovi, Takhzyro, Elaprase, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Albumin/Flexbumin, Ninlaro, and Alunbrig brands. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company has licensing agreements with Denali Therapeutics and Wave Life Sciences Ltd; collaboration agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and Rani Therapeutics LLC; license and research agreements with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.; research collaboration agreements with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with Evox Therapeutics Ltd., as well as a licensing agreement with ProThera Biologics Inc. It also has strategic alliances with Egle Therapeutics SAS; Evotec SE; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; Carmine Therapeutics; HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC; KSQ Therapeutics; and Anima Biotech. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

