Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,339 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 83,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,151,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

