HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) vs. Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Financial Survey

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Molecular Data shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Molecular Data has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Molecular Data and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 1 0 10 0 2.82

HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $74.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.52%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Molecular Data.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Data and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity -7.11% 3.03% 1.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molecular Data and HealthEquity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.00 -$50.27 million N/A N/A HealthEquity $756.56 million 6.55 -$44.29 million ($0.66) -89.02

HealthEquity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molecular Data.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Molecular Data on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Data (Get Rating)

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

