HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) vs. American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Critical Review

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) and American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HighPeak Energy and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 11.97% 17.65% 11.99% American Noble Gas N/A N/A -193.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HighPeak Energy and American Noble Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 79.15%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

Risk & Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and American Noble Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $220.12 million 10.29 $55.56 million $0.32 67.60 American Noble Gas $80,000.00 76.41 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Noble Gas.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats American Noble Gas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About American Noble Gas (Get Rating)

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

