Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $155.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s previous close.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $112.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

