Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 765,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,828,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 146,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.