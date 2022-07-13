Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $74.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.66. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 180,896 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 715,035 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

