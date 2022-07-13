II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives $80.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. II-VI has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $46,448,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in II-VI by 25.9% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in II-VI by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $16,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

