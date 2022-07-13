Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.17

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.17 and traded as low as C$54.92. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$55.50, with a volume of 1,207,546 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.7600004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

