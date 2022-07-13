InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.77. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 294,681 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10,861.50 per share, for a total transaction of $54,307,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,881,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,883,899,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.