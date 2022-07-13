InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Critical Analysis

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 7.68% 15.14% 3.55% Presidio Property Trust -9.89% -6.09% -2.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Presidio Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $6.41 million 4.38 $250,000.00 $0.06 51.34 Presidio Property Trust $19.23 million 1.97 -$3.63 million ($0.50) -6.12

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust pays out -84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Presidio Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Presidio Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Presidio Property Trust has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.13%. Given Presidio Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Presidio Property Trust is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats Presidio Property Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

About Presidio Property Trust (Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

