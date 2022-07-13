Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $310.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $224.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.29. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 356.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after acquiring an additional 303,355 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

