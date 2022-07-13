IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $175.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average is $118.74. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.