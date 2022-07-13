iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

EWT opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

