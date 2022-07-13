iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

