Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Isoray shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 370,872 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
