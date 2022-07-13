Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Isoray shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 370,872 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isoray during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Isoray by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Isoray by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

