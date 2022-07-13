iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 2.4% Higher

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.94. 4,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 511,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 225,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,592,058 shares in the company, valued at $60,654,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 825,671 shares of company stock worth $18,681,851 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

