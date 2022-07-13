ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ITT stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. ITT has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

