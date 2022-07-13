Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $63.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.62.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.20 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

