Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $71.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CBSH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.22 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

