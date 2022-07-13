Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $39.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Shares of FITB opened at $33.53 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

