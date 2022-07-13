JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Neutral

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of MAN opened at $77.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $73.90 and a 52-week high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

