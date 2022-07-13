Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,778 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

