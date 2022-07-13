Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $27.31 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average is $153.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.