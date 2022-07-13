Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Market Perform

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDUS. StockNews.com downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $440.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

