Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $140.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

EEFT opened at $96.76 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

