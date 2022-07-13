Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $155.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.26% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $112.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

