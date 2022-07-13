Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives $738.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $745.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPRUY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($700.00) to €706.00 ($706.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($795.00) to €773.00 ($773.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($795.00) to €715.00 ($715.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $50.27 on Friday. Kering has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

