Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 678 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

NYSE PXD opened at $210.34 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average of $236.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

