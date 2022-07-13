Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.92.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.50 to C$34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of KEY opened at C$29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 110.69%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

