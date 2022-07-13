Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KIM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.