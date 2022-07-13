Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.83 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of Verra Mobility worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The business had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.