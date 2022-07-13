Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

NYSE:BC opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

