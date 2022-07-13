Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

EOG Resources stock opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.